Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Down 55.3% in September

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RMHB traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 193,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About Rocky Mountain High Brands
