SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in September

SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.6 days.
Shares of SBHGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. SBI has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 3.50.
About SBI
