SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in September

SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.6 days.

Shares of SBHGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. SBI has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 3.50.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

