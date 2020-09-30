SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SECI traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. SECTOR 10 has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

SECTOR 10 Company Profile

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SECTOR 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECTOR 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit