SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI) Short Interest Update

SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SECI traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. SECTOR 10 has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

SECTOR 10 Company Profile

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

