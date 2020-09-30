Seele (SEELE) Achieves Market Cap of $58.71 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Seele has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Seele has a total market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele token can now be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.20 or 0.05270002 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033859 BTC.

About Seele

Seele is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, DDEX, HADAX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

