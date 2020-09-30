Selfkey Market Cap Reaches $8.08 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $272,150.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042804 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.62 or 0.05253587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009251 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056985 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033856 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

