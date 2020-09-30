Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 1.5%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60.10 ($0.79). 67,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 265,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.89.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

