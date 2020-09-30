Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Up 17.7% This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and $1.14 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.20 or 0.05270002 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033859 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,829,604,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

