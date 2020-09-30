ShipChain Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $2,538.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042820 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.75 or 0.05269524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033409 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

