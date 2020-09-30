Short Interest in AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declines By 48.3%

AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AIO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,232. AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.
About AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund
There is no company description available for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund.
