Short Interest in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Drops By 53.6%

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 353.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELP. ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NYSE:CELP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,720. Cypress Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 75.27%. The firm had revenue of $51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

