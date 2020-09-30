Short Interest in Discovery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Drops By 53.9%

Discovery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 68,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41. Discovery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Discovery Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 26,307 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

