Short Interest in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Drops By 53.9%

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter.

EVT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,902. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

