Short Interest in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Decreases By 49.1%

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:FPF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 20,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,792. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 501,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

