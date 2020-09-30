Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Drops By 50.0%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GLAPF remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit