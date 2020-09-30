Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Drops By 50.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GLAPF remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

