Short Interest in Haitong Securities Co. (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Decreases By 50.3%

Haitong Securities Co. (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,500 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 1,947,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FANDF stock remained flat at $$2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23. Haitong Securities has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Get Haitong Securities alerts:

Haitong Securities Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Haitong Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitong Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.