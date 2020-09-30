Short Interest in Haitong Securities Co. (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Decreases By 50.3%

Haitong Securities Co. (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,500 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 1,947,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of FANDF stock remained flat at $$2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23. Haitong Securities has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.35.
Haitong Securities Company Profile
