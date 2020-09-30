Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Decreases By 47.6%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.78. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

