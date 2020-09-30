Short Interest in Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Increases By 50.0%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna in a research report on Monday, September 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Husqvarna to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS HSQVY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666. Husqvarna has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit