Short Interest in Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Increases By 50.0%

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna in a research report on Monday, September 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Husqvarna to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS HSQVY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666. Husqvarna has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

