Short Interest in Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Increases By 76.7%

Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILIAF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC downgraded Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Iliad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIAF remained flat at $$199.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.50. Iliad has a fifty-two week low of $127.20 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

