Short Interest in KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Declines By 44.7%

KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.
KBCSF remained flat at $$48.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793. KBC Groep has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.
KBC Groep Company Profile
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.