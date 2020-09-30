Short Interest in KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Declines By 44.7%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.

KBCSF remained flat at $$48.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793. KBC Groep has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

KBC Groep Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit