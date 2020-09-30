Short Interest in KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Declines By 44.7%

KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.

KBCSF remained flat at $$48.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793. KBC Groep has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

KBC Groep Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

