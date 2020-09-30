Short Interest in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Increases By 54.4%

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

LEG traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 832,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

