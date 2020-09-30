Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Rises By 100.0%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJNE opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Get MJ alerts:

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development in the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.