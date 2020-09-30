Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Rises By 100.0%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJNE opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
MJ Company Profile
