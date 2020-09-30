Short Interest in NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Decreases By 47.8%

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NINOY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 114,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.58. NIKON CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Get NIKON CORP/ADR alerts:

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $601.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. NIKON CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKON CORP/ADR will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NINOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About NIKON CORP/ADR

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKON CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKON CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.