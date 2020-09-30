Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:POETF) Declines By 41.2%

POET Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:POETF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS POETF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 92,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.84. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.