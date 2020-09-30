Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Decreases By 47.2%

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 2,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,519. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). On average, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,547.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 32.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

