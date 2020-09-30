Short Interest in Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Declines By 42.7%

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of RNWEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41.

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Power Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

About Premier Power Renewable Energy

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

