Short Interest in PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Grows By 78.1%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

