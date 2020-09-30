Short Interest in Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Rises By 66.7%

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rare Element Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

REEMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 39,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,436. Rare Element Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resource

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming.

