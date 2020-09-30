Short Interest in Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Rises By 66.7%

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rare Element Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.
REEMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 39,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,436. Rare Element Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.
About Rare Element Resource
Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming.
