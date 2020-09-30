Short Interest in Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expands By 57.1%

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rwe Ag Sp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.89. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $41.46.
About Rwe Ag Sp
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.