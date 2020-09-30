Short Interest in Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expands By 57.1%

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rwe Ag Sp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.89. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.