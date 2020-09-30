Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $108,241.50 and $1,259.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, Bilaxy and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top, Hotbit, YoBit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

