SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get SINGAPORE TELEC/S alerts:

SINGAPORE TELEC/S stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 111,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,416. SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for SINGAPORE TELEC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.