Single Collateral DAI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042820 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.75 or 0.05269524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033409 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

