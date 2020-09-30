Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $703,173.12 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 14,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $703,173.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,787,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Brent Frei sold 35,914 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,800,009.68.

SMAR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 1,250,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

