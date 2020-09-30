Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $703,173.12 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 14,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $703,173.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,787,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 28th, Brent Frei sold 35,914 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,800,009.68.

SMAR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 1,250,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit