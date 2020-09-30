Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.278 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Smith & Nephew has increased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years. Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.