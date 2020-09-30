Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. Solo Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.55 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.47.

About Solo Oil

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

