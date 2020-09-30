Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. Solo Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.55 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.47.
About Solo Oil
Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.