SONO (SONO) Market Cap Tops $1,123.74

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SONO has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $1,123.74 and $2.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SONO Profile

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin . The official website for SONO is projectsono.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

