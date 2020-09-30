Sora Hits Market Cap of $20.89 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Sora has a market cap of $20.89 million and $1.18 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora token can currently be bought for $59.67 or 0.00550862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sora has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Castweet (CTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000215 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00566900 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004870 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Sora (CRYPTO:XOR) is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. The official website for Sora is sora.org

Sora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

