Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Source Capital news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven T. Romick purchased 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $29,924.91. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,447.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,541 shares of company stock valued at $274,891. 76.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Source Capital during the first quarter worth about $5,465,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 159.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 106,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 65,572 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 28.1% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 263,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

SOR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,308. Source Capital has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

