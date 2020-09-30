S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.54.

SPGI stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.60. 990,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,746. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.60 and its 200 day moving average is $316.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

