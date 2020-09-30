SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Stock Price Down 0%

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) shares dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75. Approximately 3,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter.

