SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Up 0.5%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $42.86. 85,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 211,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter.

