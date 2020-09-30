SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.80. 3,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FEU)

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

