Spectiv Reaches Market Cap of $5,824.21 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $5,824.21 and approximately $40.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00269023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.01599643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00179219 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

