Sphere Trading Down 5.5% This Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Sphere has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $160.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,809.13 or 0.99904407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001627 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000730 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00152676 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

