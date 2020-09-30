Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Spire reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Spire by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit