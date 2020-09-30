Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Spire reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Spire by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

