Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON SLS opened at GBX 527 ($6.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.70 million and a PE ratio of -155.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 532.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 482.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst has a 12-month low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 644 ($8.42).
About Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst
