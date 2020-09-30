Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.20 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and $5.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BigONE, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00268701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00092579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.01613138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180262 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Radar Relay, Ovis, Cobinhood, DDEX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Bithumb, OKEx, BigONE, Liqui, DEx.top, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Upbit, Tidex, Neraex, TOPBTC, GOPAX, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Koinex, Poloniex, IDCM, ABCC, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, Huobi, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDAX, Livecoin, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.