Steelcase Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

