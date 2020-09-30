Stellar (XLM) Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Stellar has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $123.63 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, HitBTC, Cryptomate and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00268969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00092281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.01614387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00180641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,723 coins and its circulating supply is 20,746,109,456 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Exmo, Ovis, Exrates, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Stellarport, Bitbns, ZB.COM, CEX.IO, Kraken, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Liquid, Vebitcoin, RippleFox, Kuna, OTCBTC, Upbit, CryptoMarket, Huobi, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Kryptono, BCEX, Cryptomate, Koineks, Bittrex, BitMart, GOPAX, Stronghold, OKEx, ABCC, C2CX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.