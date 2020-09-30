Stratis (STRAT) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $44.82 million and $715,969.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004146 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005043 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000537 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000708 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00031753 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,977,104 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Crex24, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Poloniex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.