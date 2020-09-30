Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Up 82.6% in September

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the August 31st total of 64,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

SMLP traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 13,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.17.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. Analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

